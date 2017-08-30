Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation aims to remove mental health stigma with StepUp5K

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation is gearing up for the SpeakUp5K on Sat., Sept. 9.

The event was designed by 16-year-old Cameron Gallagher before she died in March of 2014.

Now, her family is bringing her vision to life with the race, as well as The Foundation’s work with teenagers in the community. The Foundation’s goal is to remove the stigma associated with mental illness and encourage teens to speak up.

They invite everyone in the community to run, walk or volunteer at the event.

The Dominion Payroll SpeakUp5K, presented by Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, kicks off at 9:00 A.M. on Sept. 9 at Byrd Park. Registration closes at 11:59 P.M. on Fri., September 8. Click here to register.

