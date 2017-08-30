8SportsBlitz Team of the Week for Week 1: Hermitage Panthers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Hermitage Panthers trailed the Highland Springs Springers 9-0 Friday night, but they did not give up.

The Panthers scored the game’s next 14 points, and then held on to top the Springers and start the season 1-0. The man who made the key play was senior linebacker Mateo Jackson. Jackson intercepted Springers’ quarterback Dehaun Waller in the end zone to preserve the victory.

After the game, neither Jackson nor Head Coach Patrick Kane was happy with the way the Panthers played. Both hope the team can get better contorl of its emotions in Week One and continue doing so as the season progresses. Hermitage plays its home opener Thursday evening against Henrico.