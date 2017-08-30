8SportsBlitz Player of the Week for Week 1: Ronnie Walker

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell running back Ronnie Walker set the tone for his season immediately Friday night.

On his first carry of 2017, the future Indiana Hoosier broke through the line, stiff-armed an unfortunate free safety, and sprinted 79 yards to the end zone. Walker added a second touchdown later in the quarter. He finished with 169 yards rushing on 169 carries to go along with those two touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Walker, the Blue Devils lost the game 18-14 to the I.C. Norcom Greyhounds, but Walker showed why he is one of the best backs in the area. He said the team is not panicking despite starting out 0-1.

For his effort, 8Sports has named Ronnie Walker the 8Sports Blitz Player of the Week.