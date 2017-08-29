Veterinarians treating pets caught up in Harvey

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas A&M University has dispatched more than two dozen members of its Veterinary Emergency Team to help care for pets that have been injured, abandoned or displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

A four-member team has been in Robstown, near where the hurricane made landfall late Friday.

Another 21 have been sent to nearby Aransas Pass.

The team has a medical platform, a refrigerated pharmacy truck, food, tents, generators and a trailer with a decontamination unit. The team is equipped and trained to treat all animals, big or small.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.