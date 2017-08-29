Suspicious bag located at Short Pump Town Center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating after a suspicious bag was left near a dumpster at Short Pump Town Center Tuesday afternoon.

Police dispatched their Explosive Ordnance Disposal team as an extra precaution and determined that the bag was full of stolen merchandise from a nearby clothing store, and as a result posed no threat to the public.

The incident began when a security officer noticed a person leaving a bookbag on the north side of the mall in a service access area. Police arrived at about 4:20 p.m. and began investigating.

Police are now using surveillance footage to determine who the suspected shoplifter was.

Police said that there was no public safety threat as a result of the incident and that operations at the mall were not impacted.

