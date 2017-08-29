Spotsylvania deputy rescues hawks from batting cage

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Deputy came to the rescue of two Red Shouldered Hawks on Monday.

Deputy Ellison spotted the hawks tangled in the nets at the batting cages at Walker Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg, and she immediately jumped into action.

The birds were returned to the wild unharmed.

