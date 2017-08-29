Sheriff’s office searching for missing 2-year-old boy who wandered from Buckingham County home

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 8News Tuesday afternoon that they are actively searching for a missing 2 year-old.

The toddler is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, wearing yellow boots, a camo jacket, and a red hat with a tractor on it.

Police say he wandered from a residence in the 5600 block of Deer Run Road, Farmville.

He is not suspected of being abducted.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

