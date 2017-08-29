Richmond SPCA needs help bringing donation from Pennsylvania to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond SPCA needs help.

Someone donated hundreds of pounds of pet food to the rescue organization, but it’s sitting in Pennsylvania.

“We do have an anonymous corporation in Pennsylvania that has offered an enormous quantity of food to the SPCA approximately 13 pallets of both dog and cat food,” explains Richmond SPCA Communications Director Tabitha Treloar

Here’s the catch. The SPCA has to transport the food to Virginia. The organization hopes someone might come up with a creative way to bring the pet food across state lines.

“Maybe even an independent truck operator who might be visiting that corner of Pennsylvania,” says Treloar, “to be able to be able to transport this dog and cat food to the Richmond SPCA.”

Martin’s food stores used to donate about $40,000 worth of food and kitty litter each year to the non-profit organization. That partnership recently ended.

If you can help, you can call Tabitha Treloar at 804-521-1303.

