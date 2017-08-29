Richmond police investigating 2 separate shootings overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police responded to two separate shooting incidents with two hours of each other overnight.

The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Meadowbridge Road near Craigie Avenue around 11 p.m. Police say a man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Then just about an hour and a half later, a woman was shot on St. Paul Street in Gilpin Court. She is also expected to recover.

At this point, police say there’s no suspect information in either shooting.

