RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Each Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint location will be donating 100 percent of its profits this week to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Jack Brown’s location in Richmond is at 5810 Grove Avenue.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day.

Click here for more information.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.