Richmond-area Chick-fil-A restaurants to offer free breakfast Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond-area Chick-fil-A restaurants will be giving away a free Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis (4-count) to any customer who visits between restaurant open and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

“Many of our customers aren’t aware of the wide range of breakfast options we offer,” said Todd Mercer, franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A at Winterpock. “We invite customers to take a break from their busy schedules and join us for a complimentary breakfast entrée.”

Offer is limited to one free entrée per person. Offer is only valid during breakfast hours at participating Richmond-area Chick-fil-A locations. Offer is valid in-restaurant and in the drive-thru.

To locate a Chick-fil-A restaurant where you live, visit here.

