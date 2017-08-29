Redskins mega-fan’s car vandalized; says opposing fan may be at fault

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man who loves the Washington Redskins so much he’s decorated his lawn and vehicle with their colors and insignia was recently the victim of vandalism.

Clevane Gillespie said the incident happened over the weekend when two of his cars had their tires slashed.

Gillespie said he thinks someone did it because they don’t like his team.

“I love my team and most of my friends are Cowboys fans,” Gillespie said. “And we come over and have fish fries together but it’s just our team … but some people take it to too much of an extreme.”

Gillespie has filed a police report and police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.