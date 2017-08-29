Henrico police search for man who sexually assaulted woman at gunpoint

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are searching for the man who they say sexually assaulted a woman on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Police say the woman was walking home from work between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. when she was approached by the suspect who displayed a gun. The suspect then sexually assaulted the woman in the 5800 block of Nine Mile Road.

The suspect is described by police as a black man in his 20’s, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and wearing a camouflage shirt.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and ask that anyone with information please contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

