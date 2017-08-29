Hanover high speed rail could go underground

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There’s a new option on the table when it comes to bringing high-speed train service to Hanover County.

On Monday, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation suggested putting the tracks in an underground trench. That would eliminate safety problems, but it could gridlock local businesses.

Suzanne Hemingway owns Tiny Tim’s Trains and Toys which sits just feet from the tracks.

“I don’t know where else I could put this business and have it accomplish its goal in such a charming setting,” says Hemingway.

But putting tracks underground could be devastating for her business. The project would take three years to build and the construction would make navigating downtown nearly impossible.

“Everyone’s property along the tracks is impacted and that’s dramatic for the town,” explains Ashland Town Manager Joshua Farrar.

A community advisory committee tasked with evaluating all of the options and making recommendations, will meet again on September 11th.

Ashland is also working to set up a community meeting where people can weigh in on the underground trench proposal.

