Garden Grove Brewing raising money for flood victims in Texas

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Garden Grove Brewing Company in Carytown is raising money for flood victims in Texas.

All this week, between 4 and 7 p.m., guests can donate a to the American Red Cross. Garden Grove has pledged to match each dollar donated.

8News spoke with Garden Grove’s Christopher Sarnoski, who said that he and others at the business have family and friends who are personally impacted by the hurricane.

“We have a lot of friends and family ourselves that live in the affected area and we feel like it’s kind of our duty to do what we can,” Sarnoski said.

The fundraiser will be happening every night this week until Friday.

