Game week: Virginia Tech, Virginia ready for very different season openers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Both Virginia and Virginia Tech will open the 2017 season this weekend, but they will do so in very different ways.

Virginia plays first. The Cavaliers will host in-state FCS opponent William and Mary in a game that has been more discussed for ESPN’s switch of play by play broadcasters than for the participation of either team. This time one year ago, the ‘Hoos got drilled 37-20 by FCS University of Richmond in what was a sign of the terrible things to come in Bronco Mendenhall’s 2-10 inaugural season. UVA’s players and coaches believe they are better this year and ready for this year’s FCS opponent.

The Cavs and Tribe kick it off Saturday at 3:30 PM in Charlottesville.

Hokie fans must wait one more day, but the match up is worth the wait for anyone born before 1995.

Virginia Tech and West Virginia ended a 33-year rivalry in 2005 when the Hokies left the Big East for the ACC. Sunday night at FedEx Field, the two teams will play again. The Hokies (#21 in the AP poll) remain in the ACC while the Mountaineers (#22) have moved to the BIg XII.

The game kicks off Sunday September 3rd at 7:30 PM, and you can see it one 8News. The game will be preceded by a 30-minute live 8News special titled “Rivalry Renewed: The Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy.” That program begins at 7:00 PM and will feature live reports and feature stories on the rivalry through the years.