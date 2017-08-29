Fundraiser for family of Dinwiddie student injured in crash that killed her mother

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Next month the community will come together to support a Dinwiddie High School student who was seriously injured in a car crash earlier this year.

Hannah Cook suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash on February 10, 2017 at Route 460 and Courthouse Road. Her mother Kim was killed as the two were driving to their house after school.

A benefit yard sale will be held on Saturday, September 16 from 8:00 a.m. until noon. It is taking place at Dinwiddie Baptist Church, located at 14818 Wilkinson Road in Dinwiddie.

All money raised will help the Cook family pay medical bills and other expenses.

Cook has now recovered from her injuries and will return to school next week to begin her Junior year.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.