Chesterfield County police investigating fatal crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Monday evening.

Police say that at about 10:43 p.m., a 1991 Ford F150 was traveling south on Matoaca Road when it did not stop for a stop sign and struck an embankment on River Road.

The driver of the vehicle, 75-year-old Harold L. Thomas, of the 19000 block of Matoaca Road in South Chesterfield, Va., was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.

