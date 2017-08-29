American Red Cross still in urgent need of blood donations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The American Red Cross had a critical need for blood even before Hurricane Harvey.

While donations made here in Virginia likely won’t make it to Texas, the organization is still urging the public to donate.

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart this week.

“As fast as the donations are going in they are also going out,” said Bernadette Jay with the American Red Cross.

In July, the Red Cross announced that they had an emergency need for blood donations. Since then, they said they are still experiencing a critical blood shortage.

“If you are a patient and you need blood, the only way to make certain that it’s available is for people to roll up their sleeves and donate,” Jay said. “So there are patients who are depending on blood donations.”

While many of the Red Cross’s services benefit victims across the United States, blood donations primarily stay local.

“When you donate blood, local needs are prioritized but as the American Red Cross, we do have a national system,” Jay said.

Donating blood is a way to help a neighbor in need.

“When you donate blood you are able to save up to three lives,” Jay said. “It certainly can be someone down the street or someone across the country.”

The blood drive will be going until Thursday.

