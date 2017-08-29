4 members of former Mayor Dwight Jones’ security detail sue city for back wages

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four members of former Mayor Dwight Jones’ security detail are suing the city for back wages after alleging they were required to work unpaid overtime.
The suit claims the four Richmond police officers weren’t paid because the city didn’t want to be accused of wasteful spending.
Jones’ security detail costs were usually scrutinized when budget season rolled around, as costs varied from $300,000 to over $500,000.
The suit alleges that coverage of Jones did not end until he “retired for the evening, which meant that EPU officers remained on duty until well after midnight” and that they were required to perform “non-law enforcement duties,” including driving Jones to a Washington Redskins game and running errands for his family.
The full suit can be be found here.
