Texas family emotional seeing Virgin Mary statue only thing that survived fire

ROBSTOWN, Texas (WFLA/KRIS) – A Texas family is looking to rebuild the house they lost from a fire caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.

They evacuated from south Texas instead of dealing with a Category 4 hurricane.

“The first thing I thought is we would have died in here if we would have stayed. We left, so we’re alive and I just wish this wouldn’t have happened,” Natali Rojas said.

But a massive fire destroyed their three-story Victorian-style home.

“I want to thank the Fire Department of Robstown for courage to show up in the storm while the tremendous power, the wind the rain and they were still out here trying their best it was incredible,” she said.

Their family is safe and together and their faith is even stronger than ever after seeing what survived the fire.

“Some may blame God and some may blame the hurricane but the only thing standing were, you know, holy things, as you can see this statue is the only thing that survived, I dug in there for things and all I found is a Virgin Mary,” Rojas said.

Mother Mary is the universal sign for hope, she said.

“Appreciate what you have, listen to the warnings, hug your children and thank God for today and yesterday, and pray for a better tomorrow.”

