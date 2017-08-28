Richmond, Sam Houston St set postponed game

HOUSTON (AP) – Richmond’s season-opener at Sam Houston State, postponed by Hurricane Harvey, will be made up Friday night at Baylor.

The school announced the rescheduling Monday night.

The Spiders and Sam Houston State were originally scheduled to open the season on Sunday night. The game was postponed as Hurricane Harvey bore down on Houston with expectations of widespread flooding that have proven true.

BYU and LSU, scheduled to play this Saturday at the home of the Houston Texans, will instead play at the Superdome in New Orleans.

