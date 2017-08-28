Police identify woman fatally struck at crosswalk in Richmond; driver charged

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a pedestrian involved in a fatal collision with a vehicle earlier this month has died.

Authorities say that at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, Naomi S. Benoit, 64, of the 2800 block of Kenbury Road, was attempting to cross the North 8th Street crosswalk at Broad Street when she was struck.

Benoit later died from her injuries on Saturday, August 26.

According to police, the vehicle that struck her, a Chevrolet Sonic, was traveling southbound on North 8th Street making a left turn. The driver told police he did not see Benoit walking northbound in the crosswalk.

The driver, De’Jon L. Hicks, 26, of the 00 block of Parham Street, Emporia, Va. was charged with failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian.

Additional charges may be pending, police say.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call RPD Crash Team Officer Roderick Rose at (804) 646-1343 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

