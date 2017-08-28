Persons of interest sought in aggravated assault that occurred during Richmond protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help identifying several persons of interest who may have information regarding an aggravated assault that occurred while hundreds of protesters marched through the city earlier this month.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, several hundred individuals gathered in the 1600 block of West Broad Street for a demonstration that began at Abner Clay Park. As the group was marching westbound on West Broad Street, two individuals were involved in a verbal confrontation. During the exchange, police said one of the adult males — who is described as a white male with dark hair, dark facial hair and a slim build — struck a victim with an unknown object.

The suspect and the group dispersed and continued marching on West Broad Street, toward Allen Street.

Police say the individuals pictured above were in close proximity to the suspect and the victim at the time of the assault and may have additional information.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect to call Major Crimes Det. M. Smith at (804) 646-0744 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

While 8News was not able to determine who organized the march, groups carrying anti-fascist flags chanted anti-Confederate phrases and demanded that the monuments be removed.

