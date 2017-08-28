New Meg Menzies charity hopes to inspire young girls

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Three years after her death, a Hanover woman’s legacy continues to touch countless lives.

Meg Menzies was a wife, mother and Christian who was killed by a drunk driver while training for the Boston Marathon.

Her life inspired the Meg’s Miles Supporters Facebook page, which still connects runners from all over the world.

Now, megsmiles hopes to impact more people by becoming a charity.

“it’s a blessing,” Meg’s mother, Pamela Cross, said. “While I’d rather she be here today, experiencing all of the things that we’re doing, I know that God is present and that’s important.”

Cross says the charity is spearheading two initiatives. One is a women’s conference in April at Cool Springs Baptist Church. The more immediate effort starts next month at a Chesterfield elementary school.

The organization hopes to pass along Meg’s passion for running to another generation. The megsmiles charity is sponsoring a ‘Girls on the Run’ program at the school.

“We’re just thrilled because it will take her legacy and drive it directly to young girls, especially our girls who are at risk,” says Ruthie Burke, Executive Director of ‘Girls on the Run of Greater Richmond.’

The 10-week after-school program teaches life skills. It aims to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident. Running isn’t the focus instead it’s the vehicle to drive positive messages home.

“We’re not a running club,” Burke explained. “We don’t make girls faster. We make them stronger and more confident.”

Adds Meg’s mother, ” Meg was very passionate about her faith and she was passionate about family and young people and service, so this fits into that with her love of running.”

Registration is now open for ‘Girls on the Run.‘

Click here for more information on megsmiles or to make a donation.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.