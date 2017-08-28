Man fighting for his life after shooting in Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting after a shooting in Richmond’s East End Monday afternoon.

Police tell 8News they were called to a reported shooting at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and North 30th Street shortly before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they located a victim who was rushed to VCU Medical Center with injuries that were described as life-threatening.

No other information, including a suspect description, has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

