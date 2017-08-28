Local businesses pitching in to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey

Related Coverage How you can help Hurricane Harvey survivors

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whether you’re looking to donate bottled water, non-perishable foods or make a donation to the survivors of Hurricane Harvey, local business are offering ways to help.

The general manager of a local Advanced Auto Parts saw what was unfolding in Texas and knew she had a way to help out.

Lisa Blake, general manager of an Advanced Auto Parts in Petersburg, reached out to other general managers at stores in Texas.

“I just reached out to one of them and they said what they needed the most was water, because they have no running water whatsoever, and they also needed non-perishable food items because they have no power either,” Blake explained.

“I just want to show some love and care to show them that they are not alone.”

Blake decided to put a large box at her Petersburg location off of South Crater road, as well as the other location she manages near Hull and Genito in Midlothian. And thanks to their network, they will make sure the supplies reach Texas.

“We’re going to kind of ship it though advance and get it down there as quick as possible because we have our team and members down there that we love and want to make sure they are taken care of,” Blake said.

Local food bank FeedMore is also prepping a truck of their own supplies to send south.

“We were fortunate to receive a donation of baby food and number 10 cans, those items are in need so I coordinated with Feeding America and they are sending a truck down probably tomorrow,” said Norm Gold with FeedMore.

Gold says right now they are urging anyone who can to make monetary donations to the Corpis Cristi, Victoria, or Houston Food Bank. The Houston food bank is the largest food bank in the country and right now is unreachable.

“Ultimately we want to help out Texas because there is a huge need there now.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.