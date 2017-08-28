Larceny suspect sought in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Chesterfield County are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a victim in a local neighborhood Monday evening.

Chesterfield Police say the incident occurred in the 3400 block of Hollow Branch Court during a transaction between individuals. The victim was attempting to purchase a cell phone from the suspect, who then took the victim’s money by force.

No weapon was displayed during the incident.

Officers, as well as police K-9s and an aviation team, canvassed the area for hours but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police tell 8News they have identified the suspect and secured warrants for grand larceny.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

