Hopewell running back Walker commits to Indiana

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell senior running back Ronnie Walker verbally committed to play his college football at Indiana University Monday. Walker removed his Hopewell Blue Devils sweatshirt to reveal an Indiana Hoosiers t-shirt in front of family, teammates, Hopewell High School administrators, and media.

Walker chose the Hoosiers over Michigan State and the University of Virginia. He had offered from more than a dozen major college programs but had whittled it down to those three before Monday.

The reasons Walker chose Bloomington are academic. Hopewell Head Coach Ricky Irby is fond of saying “Ronnie’s the only player I’ve ever had whose 40 [yard dash time] is the same as his GPA.” Walker said he plans to enroll early at IU and that he wants to major in engineering.

Enrolling early means Walker will forego his final semester of high school and enroll at Indiana in January. Walker said getting there early will help him academically, and it will also allow him to participate in spring football, which should give him an inside track for early playing time at the Big 10 school.

Monday’s commitment was verbal only. Recruits are not allowed to sign a National Letter of Intent until December 20th. If a recruit does not sign then, he must wait until National Signing Day, which is February 7th, 2018.