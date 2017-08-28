Group walks from Charlottesville to Richmond in response to threats against immigrant community

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An activist group is taking a stance on what they call increased threats against the immigrant community by walking from Charlottesville to Richmond.

The group called DREAMers of Virginia (DOV) ended its four-day walk at Capitol Square at 1 p.m. Monday. About 10 members began the walk at the University of Virginia.

They carried signs calling for permanent protection for immigrants.

The goal of their campaign, #RiseUpVA, is to call on all immigrants to join in their fight for protection from deportation including the repeal of (DACA) Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and (TPS) Temporary Protected Status.

The two organizers of the walk, Lizzette Arias and Jacqueline Cortes, are DACA recipients.

The program started five years ago under the Obama administration. It gives deportation protection to qualified young people who were brought to the country as children.

Arias came from Bolivia at 4 months old and Cortes arrived from Mexico when she was 9.

“DACA is not something permanent, as we can see right now. It’s in limbo. It can be taken away in a week,” said Cortes. “I would be undocumented again.”

It is still unclear what President Donald Trump will do with the program, but organizers said their desires go beyond that one decision.

“Regardless of what happens with DACA, we always knew we were going to continue fighting,” said Arias.

They said politicians are using their future as a bargaining chip while their families hide in the shadows. “Virginia is for lovers,” said Arias. “Lovers of peace, lovers of community and lovers of humanity. For too long the immigrant community has not been seen or treated as first and foremost humans. This is why we organized the #RiseUpVA walk.”

