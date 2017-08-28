Group walking from Charlottesville to Richmond in response to threats against immigrant community

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An activist group is taking a stance on the increased threats against the immigrant community by walking from Charlottesville to Richmond.

The group called DREAMers of Virginia (DOV) plan to end their four-day walk at Capitol Square shortly after noon on Monday. On their Facebook page, the group says about 10 members began the walk at the University of Virginia.

The goal of their campaign, #RiseUpVA, is to call on all immigrants to join in their fight for protection from deportation including the repeal of (DACA) Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and (TPS) Temporary Protected Status.

“Virginia is for lovers,” said Lizzette Arias, co-founder of DOV. “Lovers of peace, lovers of community, and lovers of humanity. For too long the immigrant community has not been seen or treated as first and foremost humans. This is why we organized the #RiseUpVA walk.”

8News will keep you updated on air and online as the group makes its way to Richmond.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.