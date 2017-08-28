Get Fit RVA: Whitney does double-dutch with JumpStarz

HENRICO Co., Va. (WRIC) — For this week’s Get Fit RVA, Whitney Harris tried a workout that you may have done in your childhood. She did double-dutch jump rope with the JumpStarz in Henrico County.

Whitney says as an adult, it’s tougher to do but still a lot of fun.

The goal of JumpStarz is to use the sport to build confidence, improve cardiovascular health and nutrition while empowering youth to set and reach goals.

Watch Whitney’s full workout in the video above and visit here for more information on JumpStarz.

