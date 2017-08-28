For local business, Houston flooding a reminder of 2004 Hurricane Gaston

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the images from Houston come in, some locals are remembering when Richmond saw major flooding in 2004.

Hurricane Gaston put Shockoe Bottom under water.

It may be hard to believe, but 13 years ago flood water was over six feet high at Bottoms Up Pizza.

They have a line painted on their wall as a reminder of how they survived the flood and were able to overcome the devastation

“In a matter of 20 minutes we watched our business just get swept away,” recalled Charlie Lichter, General Manager of Bottoms Up Pizza.

On August 30, 2004, Richmond saw over 12 inches of rain. This as Tropical Depression Gaston hovered over the city. Gaston was later classified as a hurricane.

“All that water was rushing to Shockoe Valley, ultimately Shockoe Bottom,” Lichter said.

Bottoms Up Pizza sits at one of the lowest points in Shockoe Bottom, and that day they watched as flood waters filled their restaurant.

“It literally turned our neighborhood into a series of rivers canals,” Lichter said. “I mean, it was just eight feet of water. Cars were floating, just floating down the current.”

It took the restaurant nearly a year to rebuild.

“It takes a toll but a lot of hard work,” Lichter said. “It was actually a very interesting experience seeing the restaurant come back.”

It’s that experience that makes the images of Houston hit so close to home.

“You can have empathy because you’ve been there and you know,” Lichter said. “But that’s the great thing about our country, we can put things back together. It will take a while and things will never be the same as what they were before, but they’ll be better than what they are today.”

Now, Houston’s businesses owners will have a long rebuilding process ahead of them, but Bottoms Up is proof that you can come out on top.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.