Authorities searching for robbery suspect in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Chesterfield County are actively searching for a robbery suspect in the area of the 3400 block of Hollow Branch Court.

Chesterfield Police say the robbery occurred during a transaction between individuals. The victim was attempting to purchase a cell phone from the suspect, who then took the victim’s money by force.

No weapon was displayed during the incident.

Officers, as well as police K-9s and an aviation team, are canvassing the area.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with 8News for updates.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.