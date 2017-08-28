9-year-old seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A child was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Caroline County Monday evening.

The crash took place at around 5:15 pm. in the 10200 block of Fredericksburg Turnpike (Route 2). According to Virginia State Police, a 9-year-old girl was crossing Route 2 when she was struck by a 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck that was traveling south. The pickup truck stopped and remained on scene to assist in the investigation.

The child was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

