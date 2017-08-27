Volunteers turn out for Albert Hill Middle School garden cleanup

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Shoveling, trimming and weeding are all in a day’s work at green space near Albert Hill Middle School.

About nine years ago, science teacher Stephanie Perry got the idea to make it a place for learning.

“I really want the kids to come out here and get their hands dirty,” she explains. “Bringing hands on science to kids in an experiential way.”

There are six garden beds where students will plant and care for fall vegetables and herbs.

“Kids need to learn responsibility that way,” says Beth Lamanna, a volunteer. “I think they have pride in place that way.”

Students will see science in action in other ways too. The garden attracts wildlife and insects. There are also native plants to study.

Karen Kelly gives her time once or twice a month to help maintain the property.

“My passion is gardening and landscaping, and I thought I could be useful to the school in that way,” Kelly says.

Perry says Capital One and Carmax have helped out over the years, and a partnership with Altria is expected to begin in November.

Kelly is making a call for others to volunteer.

“The teachers need to concentrate on teaching, and those of us in the neighborhood or in the community, the parents, whatever, the grandparents are the ones that can be the support,” she says.

There are plans to add a track to the property for gym classes and the Middle School track team to use for practices.

Anyone who wants to help with that project or volunteer at the garden can call Albert Hill Middle School at (804) 780-6107.

