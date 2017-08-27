Unity Walk held in New Kent to support local law enforcement

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An event was held in New Kent County Saturday to support law enforcement.

The Second Annual Unity Walk included speeches from several keynote speakers and a moment of silence for officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty this year.

Organizers hope to continue the march for years to come.

