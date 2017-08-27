Prayer vigil to be held Sunday to honor Thursday night homicide victim

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A prayer vigil is being held Sunday afternoon to honor the memory of a woman who died in a south Richmond homicide Sunday night.

United Communities Against Crime organizers say that the candlelight vigil to remember Karen A. Turner will be held Sunday night at 6 p.m. at SewIns Express Hair Salon, the business which Turner owned.

SewIns Express is located at 5701 Hull Street, Suite F, in Richmond.

Organizers and family ask that those in attendance bring their own candles and purple balloons.

For more information, please call (804) 399-1111.

Check here for more information: Family mourns local business owner murdered at Southside Richmond apartment complex

