New hotel in planning stages for downtown Richmond
New hotel in planning stages for downtown Richmond x
Latest Galleries
-
New hotel in planning stages for downtown Richmond
-
J.E.B. Stuart Monument in Richmond vandalized
-
J.E.B. Stuart Monument in Richmond vandalized
-
Image courtesy of New Kent County Sheriff’s Office
-
Volunteers turn out for Albert Hill Middle School garden cleanup
-
Volunteers turn out for Albert Hill Middle School garden cleanup
-
Volunteers turn out for Albert Hill Middle School garden cleanup
-
Volunteers turn out for Albert Hill Middle School garden cleanup
-
Volunteers turn out for Albert Hill Middle School garden cleanup
-
The Next RVA Street Artists
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A 10-story hotel is in the planning stages to brighten a dark section along the Kanawha Canal in downtown Richmond.
The Hyatt Place Hotel is planned to be built at the Locks development.
The hotel is scheduled to open in 2019. It would be built north of the Kanawha Canal, overlooking waterways on the south-facing side and the Downtown Expressway on the other side.
It would have 144 rooms on the six upper floors and 111 parking spaces in a parking deck and 14 spaces on a surface lot.
A plan of development for the $34 million project was filed with the city last month.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.