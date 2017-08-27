New hotel in planning stages for downtown Richmond View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Renderings courtesy of NBJ Architecture, Richmond Renderings courtesy of NBJ Architecture, Richmond Renderings courtesy of NBJ Architecture, Richmond Renderings courtesy of NBJ Architecture, Richmond Renderings courtesy of NBJ Architecture, Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A 10-story hotel is in the planning stages to brighten a dark section along the Kanawha Canal in downtown Richmond.

The Hyatt Place Hotel is planned to be built at the Locks development.

The hotel is scheduled to open in 2019. It would be built north of the Kanawha Canal, overlooking waterways on the south-facing side and the Downtown Expressway on the other side.

It would have 144 rooms on the six upper floors and 111 parking spaces in a parking deck and 14 spaces on a surface lot.

A plan of development for the $34 million project was filed with the city last month.

