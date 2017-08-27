Man charged in Highland Springs double homicide indicted for capital murder

The above video is previous coverage and may not include the most updated information.

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A 20-year-old man who was arrested and charged in connection with a double fatal shooting that occurred in Highland Springs back in August has been indicted for capital murder.

David K. Ross was charged in September with two counts of 2nd Degree Murder in connection with a triple shooting that occurred in the early-morning hours of Sunday, August 27.

Henrico police say they were called to the 1900 block of Cosby Street just after 3:30 a.m. and found three adults all suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of them, 31-year-old Lakisha L. Lewis of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman and man were transported with life-threatening injuries to VCU Medical Center where the male victim, identified as 32- year-old Devon L. Blowe of Richmond, later died.

The condition of the female who was hospitalized has not been released.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and ask that anyone with information please contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.