Henrico police investigate early morning homicide

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Cosby Street just after 3:30 Sunday morning.

Two adults were transported to VCU medical center.

Very little information is available on the details on how the shooting happened.

There is no suspect information available right now.

