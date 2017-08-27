Henrico police charge man in Highland Springs double homicide

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police have arrested a man in connection to the double shooting that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 27.

David K. Ross, 20, has been charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Murder.

Henrico police say they were called to the 1900 block of Cosby Street just after 3:30 a.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found three adults all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say 31-year-old Lakisha L. Lewis of Richmond was pronounced dead at the scene and another woman and man were transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The man, identified as 32- year-old Devon L. Blowe of Richmond, was later pronounced dead at VCU Medical Center.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and ask that anyone with information please contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

