Girl dies from medical emergency after visiting OBX waterpark

POWELLS POINT, N.C. (WAVY) – A 9-year-old girl suffering from a medical condition died in route to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center after visiting H2OBX Waterpark on August 24.

Currituck County Fire Chief Ralph Melton tells 8News affiliate WAVY that the call came in at 5:41 p.m. for a girl who was having difficulties breathing. Waterpark staff quickly responded by getting the girl to an onsite treatment area.

Melton says an ambulance arrived on scene five minutes later. The girl died in route to the hospital.

The medical condition did not appear related to being in the water or on any ride at the park, according to Chief Melton.

She was taken to Greenville, N.C. Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

There are no other details.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

