Coast Guard suspends search for missing Virginia boater

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) – The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing 40-year-old boater near Woodbridge, Virginia.

The Coast Guard says other local agencies on the scene were still searching on Sunday.

A 12-foot boat capsized near Leesylvania State Park on Saturday. The Coast Guard received a report after someone saw an overturned vessel with two people in the water at about 9 p.m.

One of the two people was able to swim to shore before authorities arrived.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.