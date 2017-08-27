3 new people charged in relation to Charlottesville protest violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Weeks after the violent protest rallies in Charlottesville, police are charging three additional men with hate rally-related crimes.
Two of them are now in custody.
Authorities have released a mug shot of one of the suspects, 18-year-old Daniel Borden who is charged with malicious wounding.
Borden was arrested on Friday and he is currently in custody in Cincinnati.
Authorities are also charging 33-year-old Alex Ramos with malicious wounding. He’s currently still wanted by Charlottesville Police.
Ramos and Borden are reportedly connected to an aggravated assault.
On Thursday, authorities charged 52-year-old Richard Preston with discharging a firearm during the same rally. He was arrested Saturday.
