3 new people charged in relation to Charlottesville protest violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Weeks after the violent protest rallies in Charlottesville, police are charging three additional men with hate rally-related crimes.

Two of them are now in custody.

Authorities have released a mug shot of one of the suspects, 18-year-old Daniel Borden who is charged with malicious wounding.

Borden was arrested on Friday and he is currently in custody in Cincinnati.

Authorities are also charging 33-year-old Alex Ramos with malicious wounding. He’s currently still wanted by Charlottesville Police.

Ramos and Borden are reportedly connected to an aggravated assault.

On Thursday, authorities charged 52-year-old Richard Preston with discharging a firearm during the same rally. He was arrested Saturday.

