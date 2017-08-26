Woman shot several times in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating an early morning shooting.
Police say a woman was shot several times just after 2am Saturday.
She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information is available.
