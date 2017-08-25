Teen killed, woman injured in two-car crash in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle wreck in Dinwiddie County.

The crash occurred at roughly 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, August 24 in the 12000 block of White Oak Road.

According to police, a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling north on White Oak Road when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2017 Hyundai traveling southbound. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to spin off the road in opposite directions.

The driver of the Cavalier, 18-year-old Jessica L. Fouts of Ford, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Hyundai, 25-year-old female of Ford, Va., was transported to Southside Regional Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

