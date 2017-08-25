Student remembers flight instructor killed in New Kent County plane crash

Related Coverage Man who died in New Kent plane crash was a husband, father of 2

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A student who flew with the man killed in a plane crash in New Kent County last week is speaking out.

“I just kind of woke up one morning and said I want to be a pilot,” Chris Olsen said.

Olsen says his first flying lesson was on his 10th birthday in Baltimore a few years ago. A few months ago after moving to Virginia, Chris’ dad looked for a flight school nearby. That’s when he found the New Kent Flight Center owned and operated by Andrew Jones.

“You could tell that they both had the same love for flying so it was definitely a match right off the bat,” said Chris’ father, Daniel Olsen.

“We just went over the basic checklist for operating a plane and then we took off,” said Chris.

“Chris is kind of an introvert, but he and Andrew seemed to click right away,” Daniel added.

The two quickly became friends. It was about one week after his last lesson, when Chris and his father learned Andrew had died a plane crash in New Kent County.

“It was kind of a punch in the gut really it took my breath away,” Daniel said.

“I thought it was just some prank,” said Chris.

Andrew, made an emergency landing in a field, saving his passenger. He used one of the first lessons he taught Chris.

“That was actually one of the first things that he said, to always be looking out for fields, if something were to happen, where could you land,” Chris said.

Daniel admits he had concerns about his son continuing to fly.

“I wasn’t really sure how comfortable I was with him continuing,” said Daniel.

But he says Chris is adamant about staying in the sky in honor of Andrew.

“All of the potential that he saw in me would be wasted,” said Chris.

“I want his family to know that while he’s flying, Andrew’s dream and passion of flying is living through his students, including Christopher,” said Daniel.

As for the loss of his friend, Chris had this to say: “It’s just one less good pilot in the world and it sucks.”

The NTSB says the crash is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, a memorial fund for Jones’ family has been set through GoFundMe. Click here if you would like to donate.

