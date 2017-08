BOWLING GREEN, Va. (WRIC) — A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck a small town in Caroline County late Thursday night.

The earthquake happened at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The quake was centered about 3 kilometers south of Bowling Green and about 30 miles north of Richmond.

So far there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

