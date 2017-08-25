Midlothian woman claims $200,000 Powerball prize

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman in Midlothian has stepped forward to claim her $200,000 prize, won in playing the recent Powerball lottery.

Amanda Evans told Virginia Lottery officials that she only plays when the jackpot gets huge like it did this past week when it grew to over $700 million.

Evans went to the Wawa at 150 Pike View Drive to buy a ticket and used her family’s birthdays to select her numbers. When she had a dollar left over, she decided to use it on the Power Play.

As a result, she matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball to win. Normally that would only win $50,000, but since the Power Play in the drawing was 4X, her prize was quadrupled.

The winning numbers were 6-7-16-23-26, and the Powerball number was 4. When she checked the winning numbers the next day, she didn’t immediately realize she’d won.

“I thought a couple of my numbers had come up,” she said. “Then I did a double-take, and a triple-take.”

Ms. Evans, who works as a bartender, said she and her significant other, Danny Mullaney, have no immediate plans for the winnings.

“It’s surreal,” she said. “I’m taking pictures to prove it!”

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25. For more information on Powerball, visit www.powerball.com.

